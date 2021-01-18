Abu Dhabi: In an amendment to an earlier measure, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced that employees in federal ministries and agencies should get tested for COVID-19 every 7 days. The test should be a nose-swab PCR test.
However, employees who have recieved both doses of the vaccine are exempted from this rule.
Earlier FAHR had said the number of days for this requirement was 14 days, taken at the employee's expense. If the employee was unable to get the vaccine for a medical reason, the entity will bear the expense of the test.