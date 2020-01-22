"The UAE has an effective integrated system and plans for emergency and crisis to address public health risks and that the country is in constant touch with the World Health Organisation, WHO, to find out the latest updates, recommendations and procedures taken in this matter," the National Committee for International Health Regulations and the Control of Pandemics said in a statement. Image Credit: File

Dubai: The UAE is completely free of the mysterious virus emerging in China (Coronavirus), the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has confirmed.

"The UAE has an effective integrated system and plans for emergency and crisis to address public health risks and that the country is in constant touch with the World Health Organisation, WHO, to find out the latest updates, recommendations and procedures taken in this matter," the National Committee for International Health Regulations and the Control of Pandemics said in a statement.

The committee made this announcement on Wednesday during a meeting chaired by the Ministry of Health in the presence of strategic partners including Dubai Health Authority, DHA, Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, the General Authority of Ports, Borders and Free Zones Security, UAE Airports and relevant strategic partners.

The measures taken by the UAE in such cases are enough to protect the country against Coronavirus, the committee said, adding that it would like to reassure the public that the detected cases all around the world are still limited in spread, compared to other types of epidemics.

"The health situation pose no grounds for concern and the ministry is closely following up on the situation to ensure the health and safety of everyone," said the statement.

During the meeting, the committee emphasised that the precautionary measures applied at the UAE's entry points were reviewed to ensure that best global practices are followed, and to avoid the spread of any infectious diseases. It has also been agreed to publish awareness leaflets for people coming to the country in different languages.

The meeting highlighted the necessity to educate all health facilities in the country and approved the setting up of a national media committee to carry out awareness campaigns inside the country.

The committee also noted the UAE is in constant touch with WHO on any new developments or procedures issued in this regard and health authorities are continuously monitoring the current health situation in the Chinese province.