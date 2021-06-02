Aster staff at the COVID-19 ward at Aster Hospital Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Families of Aster DM Healthcare employees who have died of COVID-19 will receive monthly basic salary for 10 years, the company has announced on Wednesday.

The largest integrated healthcare provider network in the GCC and India, has been at the forefront of managing the pandemic. The company said: “The new policy will support the families of Aster employees who lost their lives due to COVID-19 or those who may succumb, God forbid, to the disease in the future. Their dependents will continue to receive the monthly basic salary of the deceased employee for the next 10 years. This will be applicable to all Aster DM Healthcare employees in India and GCC.”

Real heroes

Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Our dedicated staff have been the real heroes in this battle against COVID-19. They put the needs of the patients ahead of their own lives.”

Dr Azad Moopen “While most of the infected staff are back to work to continue the battle, although exhausted, few of them have succumbed to the sinister monster. They have unfortunately left behind young families with wives, children and ageing parents. While praying for their departed souls, we thought that we should provide the families some support as many of those who died were the sole bread winners for their families,” he added.

‘Solace in difficult times’

Dr. Moopen continued: “These Asterians are irreplaceable and they will always remain close to our hearts. We would always remain grateful for their contribution to Aster and the society and this is the least we can do to support their families who have been dealt with the hardest blow of their lives. We truly hope that this provides them with some support and solace in these difficult times.”