Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced the opening of three additional COVID-19 testing centres. The new centres condcuting the reverse transciptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test will be located in the Al Rashidiya Majlis, Al Hamriya Port Majlis and Jumeirah 1 Port Majlis.
This brings the number of centres that are dedicated for COVID-19 testing to five, including the centres in al Shabab Al-Ahli and Al Nasr Clubs.
See more
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Fans in Dubai enjoy opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings
- UAE: Cricket fans watch Delhi Capitals face off against Kings XI Punjab
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of foggy weather in the UAE
- In Pictures: Learn how to make a sofa or a bed at a traditional furniture factory in Sharjah
Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector, said the three new centres had begun operating from Tuesday. Residents can get their sample nasal swabs taken here for the RT- PCR tests after completing the required registration and booking an appointment through the DHA toll-free number 800342.
Dr Al Khaja added that the new centres were prepared in record time in accordance with the highest requirements and the best international protocols. She said that the centres will operate seven days a week from 11am - 6pm with a capacity of 550 examinations per day for each centre.
Dr Al Khaja said that the expansion of the scope of COVID-19 testing comes as a result of DHA’s keenness to ensure the ease of access of this important service to people everywhere in Dubai and to facilitate examination procedures for everyone, especially those living in high-density residential areas.
She added that the DHA was working continuously to combat the global pandemic and provide the highest levels of health security for the community, through the proactive preventive steps it carries out, which includes the expansion of laboratory COVID-19 testing. ‘
DHA also increased the capacity of COVID-19 testing through the public and private healthcare sector of Dubai to now reach more than 78,000 tests daily.