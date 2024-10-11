Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Developmental Affairs and Martyrs’ Families, attended the Fatima bint Mubarak Forum for Motherhood and Childhood Forum focusing on mental health.

He praised the forum’s significance in fostering a comprehensive dialogue on mental health issues related to motherhood and childhood in the United Arab Emirates. He commended the UAE’s efforts in proposing effective solutions in this area, emphasising the forum’s role in facilitating the exchange of expertise and enhancing cooperation among relevant entities.

He also highlighted the importance of a community-based approach and the family’s role in addressing mental health challenges associated with motherhood and childhood.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed interacting with children at the Fatima bint Mubarak Forum for Motherhood and Childhood. Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli /Gulf News

The event aligns with Her Highness’s vision that children embody the nation’s past, present, and future, necessitating the provision of comprehensive resources for their upbringing and holistic education. In light of the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly disrupted the lives of young people worldwide, the forum recognised the urgent need to address the mental health and psychosocial well-being of children and adolescents.

The pandemic has underscored the increasing vulnerability of youth to mental health issues, making the forum’s focus timely and critical.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed standing for photograph during the Fatima bint Mubarak Forum for Motherhood and Childhood. Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli /Gulf News

The forum also explored the complex relationship between mental health and psychosocial well-being, emphasising their interconnection with physical health. Drawing on the World Health Organization’s definition of mental health and UNICEF’s perspective on children’s mental health, the forum will highlight the importance of nurturing a positive sense of identity, emotional management, relationship-building, and learning among children and adolescents.

Central to the forum’s goals was the role of families and communities in creating a supportive environment for psychological and social development. Workshops and discussions were held to address a range of topics, including maternal mental health, family dynamics, the therapeutic use of expressive arts, the role of physical activity in mental well-being, and mental health initiatives in educational settings.