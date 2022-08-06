Sharjah: Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah – an affiliate of Emirates Health Services (EHS) comprised of 17 hospitals – performed 939 surgeries and treated 15,040 patients in the first half of 2022.

The figure is up from the 573 surgeries and 10,992 patients reported during the same period last year.

Furthermore, newly-released statistics revealed that the hospital received 10,434 customers at outpatient clinics in the first half of the year, compared with 8,483 in the same period of 2021.

Dr Essa Al Muallemi, assistant director of Kuwait Hospital for Medical and Technical Affairs, said: “The advanced treatment technologies and health services that [EHS] introduced to the hospital have attracted more and more customers looking to receive treatment and medical services – and particularly surgeries – at Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, due to the accuracy of diagnosis, speed of performance, and reduced stay at the hospital. This has allowed us to earn patients’ trust and provide them with outstanding health services.”

Top ranked

Dr Karim Mustafa, head of the Accident and Emergency Department at Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, said: “Our emergency room ranked first among all EHS hospitals for the 2020/2021 period in terms of speed, where we provide the necessary treatment for stroke patients in 60 minutes or less. The growth in regular patient numbers at the Accident and Emergency Department at Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah stems from [EHS’] consistent efforts to develop infrastructure across all of its hospitals, where the institution recently approved a comprehensive plan to expand and re-equip the Department.”

Data-led drive

Afra Salem, director of Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, said: “The use of statistical indicators to track the growth in the number of health services is necessary for keeping pace with the rapid developments taking place in the healthcare sector. Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah has recently recorded a surge in the number of surgeries it performs, which is a positive indicator of recovery from the [COVID-19] pandemic, as well as an uptick in the number of regular customers to outpatient clinics and emergency departments.”