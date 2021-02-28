Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: The Kuwait Hospital Sharjah of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) received the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, which is considered the gold standard in health care worldwide.

With this achievement, the UAE health ministry has become the major contributor to the UAE’s global leadership in the number of internationally accredited health care facilities. This recognition is yet another testament to the efficiency of the country’s health system and the ministry’s success in ensuring business continuity and providing high-quality health services.

Stringent health standards required for JCI approval

This prestigious distinction was achieved following a comprehensive virtual survey by JCI experts, who evaluated the advanced hospital’s devices from flexible and interactive cameras to professional audio equipment, in addition to its commitment to applying the best international practices in terms of the quality of clinical services, patient safety, and competence of medical and administrative staff, in accordance with the best international standards and protocols.

Dr Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration, explained that the JCI’s expert surveyors have virtually evaluated all medical, technical, and nursing departments at the hospital to ensure that all policies, procedures, and protocols are fully and properly implemented.

The JCI standards for the accreditation of health facilities include 14 main benchmarks branched out to sub-criteria covering all health services. These include patient safety, access to hospitals and accident departments, standards for patient assessment and diagnosis, treatment plan development and drug management, standards for patient rights and education, standards of senior management and responsibilities, infection control, quality and continuous improvement, human resources standards, employee evaluation, the safety of health facilities and medical devices, and standards for medical records management and health information.

Enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al-Owais, UAE Minister of Health, emphasised that the health ministry was moving forward with resolve and determination to have all of its health facilities internationally accredited and to continue the provision of health services as per the international quality standards. “This also comes in line with the plans and aspirations of the UAE Government to become more flexible and faster in making decisions and coping with international developments,” he said.

Al-Owais made it clear that the innovative thinking would help ensure the preparedness for the future, the proactive planning to reach the highest levels of performance, the maintenance of the efficiency of the country’s various sectors, and guarding of state’s gains at all levels.

Establishing innovative health system