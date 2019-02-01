“Accordng to Alpa Patel, PhD, American Cancer Society strategic director, Cancer Prevention Study 3, “Sitting time research is still in its infancy, and we are trying to understand whether it’s the total amount that you sit or how frequently you break up those bouts of sitting that are related to disease risk. While we continue to learn what is driving this relationship, it’s clear that cutting down on the time you spend sitting is good for your health,’” says Dr Ramberg.