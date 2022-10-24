Plastic surgery shows promising results in alleviating emotional impact following breast cancer surgery. According to the latest medical literature, millions of people each year are diagnosed with breast cancer with more severe types seen in black women than white women.

Generally, women who are diagnosed in the early stage of breast cancer can undergo a successful surgical removal of the breast cancer. These surgical technics are lumpectomy, partial mastectomy, or even radical mastectomy.

Despite the success in removing cancer one of the most undesirable consequences of the surgery no matter the type of mastectomy is that the shape of the breast might permanently change. The breast might be flattened, misshapen or even look asymmetric.

The change in appearance might have a severe negative emotional impact on women. That is when the plastic surgeon may use plastic surgery techniques to rebuild the shape of the breasts. Breast reconstruction can recreate the look of natural breasts by using synthetic implants or tissue from another part of the body. This type of surgery is called breast reconstruction surgery.

If you have successfully removed cancer from your breast you have the option to have reconstructive surgery years later. You can also ask a surgeon, specialising in reconstructive surgery, to plan the best surgical options for you at the time of the surgery.

Dr Shahin Mohammad Sadeghi, Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeon, Iranian Hospital

The goal of breast reconstruction is to restore the affected breast as much as possible to near-normal shape, appearance, symmetry, and volume. If only one breast is affected, it can be fixed but, a breast lift, breast reduction or breast augmentation may be recommended for the opposite breast to improve the symmetry of the size, shape, and position of both breasts.

Reconstructive surgery is performed in a hospital setting under general anaesthesia or even local anaesthesia with sedation possibly with a short hospital stay. Some follow-up procedures may be performed on an outpatient basis as well. Plastic surgeons usually recommend a six-month to one-year waiting time after lumpectomy and mastectomy before having plastic surgery. This allows your tissues to heal and stabilisation of any distortions.

One final piece of advice, if you are thinking about having breast reconstructive surgery, it is best to talk about it with a plastic surgeon experienced in breast reconstruction.