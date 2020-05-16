This follows a successful first phase of the campaign, which included 4 blocks in Musaffah

Play centres are sterilised in Abu Dhabi to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The second phase of the sanitisation programme and COVID-19 testing in the Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi will begin on Saturday night with block 26, Abu Dhabi Media tweeted late on Friday.

The programme is being implemented by DoH, in partnership with relevant entities.

This follows a successful first phase of the campaign, which included 4 blocks in Musaffah. Testing and santisation was welcomed by residents, who praised the seamless procedures and facilities made available.