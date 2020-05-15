1 of 8
Wuhan, China's central Hubei province shows (at top) an aerial view of the city on January 27, 2020, and (at bottom) a similar aerial view taken on March 31.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 8
This combination of two pictures created on April 3, 2020 and taken in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province shows (at top) a man wearing a protective facemask preparing to take a shared bicycle underneath a streetside police tent at an intersection on January 26, 2020, and (at bottom) cyclists and people waiting to cross same intersection on April 1.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 8
A a man walking on a deserted street near a closed mosque ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on April 24, 2020, and (bottom) commuters making their way along the same street after the government eased the nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, on May 11, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 8
A worker (R) spraying disinfectant from a vehicle along a street during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Lahore on May 3, 2020 and (bottom) commuters making their way along a street after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Lahore on May 12, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 8
This combination photo created on May 13, 2020 shows motorists wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus travel along a busy traffic intersection in Hanoi on May 13, 2020 (top) and the same street during Vietnam's nationwide "complete social isolation" in Hanoi on April 6, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 8
This combination photo created on May 15, 2020 shows motorists travelling along a road in Yangon on May 14, 2020 (top) and the same road on April 10, 2020, amid restrictions put in place to halt the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 8
vehicles commuting in a loose traffic on April 10, 2020, and (bottom) commuters starting to fill up the road after up to two months of work from home policy begun amid concern to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Jakarta on May 14, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 8
An empty street ahead of a nationwide curfew aimed at stemming the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Bangkok on April 3, 2020, and motorists travelling along the same street on May 14, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP