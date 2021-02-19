UAE Federal Public Prosecution on Friday issued a fresh reminder to school principals and company managers Image Credit: S

Dubai: The UAE Federal Public Prosecution has issued a fresh reminder to school principals and company managers about their obligation to refer any student or worker infected with a communicable disease to health authorities for medical examination.

In a one-minute and 48-second instructional video shared on Friday, the UAE Federal Public Prosecution said: “According to Article 12 of Federal Law no. 14 on Communicable Diseases, if the principal of an educational institution suspects a student; or if the manager of an establishment suspects a worker to be infected by a communicable disease, he shall refer the person suspected to be infected by the said disease to a specialist for examination and to give him a report on his condition.”

“If it is confirmed that he is infected with a communicable disease, the Ministry of Health & Prevention (MoHAP) or the competent health department shall be immediately notified and proper actions shall be taken to avoid the spread of the disease,” it added.

Preventive measure

MoHAP or the competent health department shall isolate or place in quarantine the infected person and those who have been in direct contact with him either by not allowing them to attend the establishment or by any other means that may prevent him to come in contact with others. This is subject to the periods stated in the law or as determined by MoHAP and competent health departments.

The UAE Public Prosecution noted: “The principal of an educational institution or the manager of an establishment shall not accept the infected person with communicable disease in the institution or the establishment, unless all the conditions prescribed by the Ministry or the competent health department for the return of the infected person to his institution or establishment are satisfied.”

Earlier, it has also called on people infected with COVID-19 to inform health authorities. In a tweet posted on its social media, the Public Prosecution said it is mandatory for a person infected with COVID-19 to visit MoHAP or other health authorities to receive medical treatment and enable the authorities to stop the spread of the infection.

Fines