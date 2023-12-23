Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Saturday announced the death of a 58-year-old patient who arrived in the UAE from the Gaza Strip, suffering from an advanced stage of cancer and critical health complications.
The Ministry extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, praying for divine solace and strength for them during this difficult time.
Upon his arrival in the UAE, the patient had immediately been transferred to a specialised healthcare facility for continued treatment .
Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the patient’s condition progressively deteriorated, ultimately leading to his demise due to cardiac arrest.
MoHAP reaffirmed its commitment to providing the highest standard of healthcare services to all patients and injured individuals who arrive in the country, ensuring they receive the necessary treatments regardless of the severity of their conditions.