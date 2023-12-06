Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Wednesday announced the death of a six-year-old boy who had recently arrived in the country from the Gaza Strip.
The young patient was battling an advanced stage of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and faced numerous complications.
MoHAP extended its heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, praying to Allah Almighty to bless the deceased soul in eternal peace and to grant his family patience and solace.
The Ministry noted that the child, who arrived in the country with multiple health complications, was promptly transferred to a specialised medical centre for treatment. Unfortunately, despite receiving necessary health care, the child’s condition progressively worsened, ultimately leading to his passing.
MoHAP reaffirms its ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier health care services to all patients and injured individuals arriving in the country, catering to a spectrum of medical needs from moderate to critical conditions, according to highest standards of healthcare.
UAE’s operation Gallant Knight 3 is treating injured children, as well as children with cancer, from Gaza at hospitals in the UAE.