Abu Dhabi: The third group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE on Monday in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide medical treatment for 1,000 injured children, and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip, in the UAE’s hospitals.
Departing from Al Arish International Airport in Egypt, the plane landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport, carrying 93 children who are in the most urgent need of medical assistance, including those suffering from severe injuries and burns, as well as cancer patients who need extensive treatment, accompanied by 80 of their families.
Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health, said: “The third flight of the initiative, which reflects the UAE’s unwavering and continuous support for the brotherly Palestinian people, aims to assist the most vulnerable groups and the deteriorating health sector in the Gaza Strip.”
Barakat added that the UAE’s hospitals will provide all the injured and cancer patients with the highest quality of medical treatment, stressing that the support will continue to mitigate the ongoing dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza.
Gallant Knight 3
Since the outbreak of the crisis, the UAE immediately provided urgent humanitarian aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip. In this regard, President Sheikh Mohamed issued a directive to allocate a humanitarian aid package of $20 million. He also ordered the establishment of an integrated field hospital inside the Gaza Strip as part of the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ operation.
These initiatives embody the UAE’s unwavering approach and historical commitment to provide relief to the Palestinian people and alleviate the severity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis, particularly to the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute nearly half of the population of the Gaza Strip (over 1 million children).
The initiatives also reflect the UAE’s steadfast solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people.