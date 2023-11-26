Dubai: Ten 10 UAE aid trucks, loaded with 16,520 food parcels and totaling 247.8 tonnes, have successfully crossed into Gaza as part of a significant humanitarian effort.
The mission, carried out under Operation ‘Gallant Knight 3,’ is aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip during these challenging times.
In implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to uphold its commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.
The aid comes as a reflection of the UAE’s established humanitarian approach in providing support and meeting the needs of civilians.