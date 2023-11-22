20230723 ministry of foreign affairs
The ministry expressed its hope that the truce would pave the way to end the crisis and spare the brotherly Palestinian people further suffering. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: The UAE has welcomed the announcement of an agreement on a truce in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of detainees between the Palestinians and Israel, expressing the hope that it would lead to a permanent ceasefire.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the efforts made by Qatar, Egypt, and the US to achieve the agreement, which stipulates a four-day ceasefire to enable the exchange of detainees and prisoners and the delivery of relief supplies and humanitarian aid.

Also read

In its statement, the ministry expressed its hope that the truce would pave the way to end the crisis and spare the brotherly Palestinian people further suffering.

It expressed the hope that this step would contribute to facilitating the access of relief and humanitarian aid, especially to the most needy groups of patients, children, the elderly and women, in an urgent, intensive and safe manner, and without any obstacles.

The UAE stressed the need to return to negotiations to achieve a two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The UAE will continue to work with the UN and the Red Cross to redouble all necessary efforts to support and assist efforts to alleviate human suffering in Gaza.