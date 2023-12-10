Ten female volunteers from the medical field left the UAE today to join the integrated field hospital established by the UAE in the Gaza Strip. Their mission is to provide essential medical treatment and assistance to the Palestinian people.
These volunteers will collaborate with their colleagues, including doctors and nurses, who have already initiated treatment and medical assistance services for the injured. This effort is part of the UAE field hospital's ongoing operations in Gaza, which has been receiving wounded individuals over the past few days as part of the UAE's "Gallant Knight 3" humanitarian operation for Gaza.