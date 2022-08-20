Sub-programmes

Ensuring a wider reach and greater impact, sub-programmes have been identified, including SEHHI on Healthy Menus which involves placing the SEHHI logo on food menu items identifying healthy dishes with low fat, sugar and salt contents and higher fibres, displaying calories on the menu; and SEHHI for Healthy Groceries and Supermarkets, which will encourage the display and promotion of healthy foods and ingredients across retail outlets in Abu Dhabi.

With the prevalence of obesity and sedentary lifestyles globally and locally, encouraging balanced and nutritious dietary choices is essential to and overall health of society, and aligns with ADPHC’s vision of a healthy safe society by promoting preventive and public health.

Committed to wellbeing

Matar Al Nuaimi, ADPHC director-general, said: “ADPHC is committed to the safety and wellbeing of every member of the Abu Dhabi community and nutrition undoubtedly plays a critical role in promoting overall health and has a profound impact on reducing the prevalence and burden of lifestyle diseases.”

He added: “The launch of the SEHHI programme aligns with our vision towards a healthy, safe society by consolidating the efforts of various stakeholders in the ecosystem to ensure access to healthy foods and promote more informed and educated dietary choices.”

Well-informed decisions

Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri, ADPHC executive director of Community Health, said: “The SEHHI programme will support and empower the community to make well-informed decisions when it comes to the consumption of food. Through the SEHHI programme, ADPHC has made sure to reach all consumer touchpoints to encourage better dietary decisions. We strongly urge the community to follow healthy eating habits and ensure they are consuming a balanced diet.”

Classification process

A comprehensive classification process has also been established to identify foods that fall under the SEHHI programme, with the criteria considering calorie count, total fats, saturated and trans fats, sugar, salt, and fibre amounts.

Food outlets will also be able to input details about their food items into a digitised platform that will review and analyse the nutritional value of their dishes, identifying those that meet the SEHHI criteria.