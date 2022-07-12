Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, launched a three-year strategy for the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority to stimulate agriculture and food sector.
The 2022-2025 strategy aims to increase food production and entrench the sector’s position as a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s GDP and economic diversification. The main goal is to realise the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is in line with the objectives of Abu Dhabi government to build a diversified economy based on knowledge and empowerment of sustainable agriculture development.
The strategy focuses on ensuring the availability and safety of food and strengthening the UAE’s leadership in the field. Sheikh Mansour hailed the efforts of the authority administration and employees who were able to make milestones in the food sector and enhancing food security in the emirate.
Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director General of the authority, said the strategy reflects the great attention the wise leadership has attached to the agriculture and food sector and support to build diversified economy.
He noted that the emirate has achieved 84 per cent in self-sufficiency in nine selective food commodities in 2021 thanks to Sheikh Mansour’s comprehensive care and ongoing follow-up.
“The new strategy forms a road map to the future in order to establish sustainable food systems and tackle challenges facing the sector,” Al Ameri said.
The strategy is based on active partnership with companies operating in agriculture and food production, harnessing technology and artificial intelligence, to ensure sustainable agricultural development, modernising agricultural systems and encourage farmers to adopt the best practices of agricultural sustainability.