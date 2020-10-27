The new centre to combat infectious diseases Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) inaugurated a new centre specialised in treating infectious diseases on Tuesday.

The 24/7 facility will cater to COVID-19 cases ranging from moderate to critical. Located in the Dubai Industrial Zone, the centre consists of three floors, which include 88 dedicated rooms for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and also includes highly specialised clinics, pharmacy, laboratory, radiology and follow-up services. It is equipped with the latest critical care equipment and technology to support its functioning and is designed in a manner that provides flexibility and the possibility of expanding it to 170 rooms in case the need arises.

The centre has already begun to receive a number of COVID-19 cases. Functioning in tandem with the best international standards, the centre will provide all patients with high-quality care under the management and supervision of Rashid Hospital, since it is directly affiliated with the hospital.

Inaugurating the facility, Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA, emphasised upon the efforts being put in by the DHA in fulfilling all the requirements of the current and upcoming stages, especially with regard to infectious diseases, specifically the global COVID-19 challenge.

Al Qatami said that the new centre represented an important addition to the high-quality health care services that the authority was providing for all residents to improve the recovery rate of COVID-19.

He added that the new centre would also specialise in treating many other communicable diseases, and at the same time function as a highly advanced laboratory for radiology and diagnostic tests as well as an advanced centre for epidemiological research and studies.