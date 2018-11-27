On the closure of health facilities and companies, Dr Hessa Mubarak, Director of the Department of Health Empowerment and Compliance of the Public Health Policy and Licences Department, revealed that out the 24 private companies closed, 11 are health centres and 13 were pharmacies. The number of closed facilities significantly dropped this year from 42 in 2017, an indication of the rising compliance of companies with the regulations under the Ministry’s strict supervision.