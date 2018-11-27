Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention issued licences to 211 health facilities and also ordered the closure of 24 private facilities this year for non-compliance with the set regulations.
The issuance of licence and closure order are part of the ministry’s supervisory mandate and aligned with its strategy to implement globally recognised standards across health facilities in the state.
On the closure of health facilities and companies, Dr Hessa Mubarak, Director of the Department of Health Empowerment and Compliance of the Public Health Policy and Licences Department, revealed that out the 24 private companies closed, 11 are health centres and 13 were pharmacies. The number of closed facilities significantly dropped this year from 42 in 2017, an indication of the rising compliance of companies with the regulations under the Ministry’s strict supervision.