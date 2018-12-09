TrakCare as a service, a new private cloud-hosted EMR service offered by InterSystems, is now available to UAE and Middle East hospitals. Integrating administrative, clinical and financial health data into a unified system, the service follows a Pay-Per-Usage (PPU) model and is set to enable hospitals and clinics to achieve their clinical and financial objectives without making major capital expenditures.
TrakCare as a service, a new private cloud-hosted EMR service offered by InterSystems, is now available to UAE and Middle East hospitals. Integrating administrative, clinical and financial health data into a unified system, the service follows a Pay-Per-Usage (PPU) model and is set to enable hospitals and clinics to achieve their clinical and financial objectives without making major capital expenditures.
Today, most private healthcare organisations are looking at adopting the latest healthcare IT systems. They know that this will help them to provide safer, faster, and more efficient healthcare services. However, this could require a massive upgrade of their existing IT infrastructure and may involve huge upfront capital expenditure and sizeable operating expenses. Investing in a cloud-hosted service mitigates the need to invest in IT infrastructure by providing access to hardware, computing resources, applications and services in a PPU fashion. This approach dramatically brings down the cost and simplifies the adoption and ongoing ownership of technology.
TrakCare as a service
With TrakCare, clinicians and administrators can improve safety and outcomes, control costs by eliminating duplicate tests, reduce medication errors, expedite billing, maximise resource utilization, coordinate care across care settings, and achieve other strategic initiatives. TrakCare’s design emphasizes usability and localized configurations that reduce complexity and help care providers adopt the system and improve care quickly.
TrakCare is built on the InterSystems health informatics platform and thus provides exceptional interoperability for the sharing of health information both beyond the enterprise (i.e. connecting to other regions and services) and within it. Connecting, sharing and taking needed action is easier when all parts of the solution are provided on the same core technology and built from the ground up to be patient-centric and interoperable by design.
TrakCare’s advanced interoperability also enables hospitals to comply with the regulatory authorities and governmental plans of connecting the private sector system with the government to have one unified medical record per patient.
InterSystems TrakCare electronic medical record system is trusted by leading healthcare providers in more than 25 countries and comes preconfigured to meet local market requirements, reducing implementation complexity and risk.
Whether you manage a single hospital or a nationwide network, TrakCare empowers you to deliver seamless patient care across your organisation and improve safety, efficiency, and patient experience.
For more information on how TrakCare as a service can help your health system, contact the InterSystems Middle East team at: MEmarketing@interSystems.com.
Key Highlights of Trakcare as a service
To address the UAE and Middle East specific market needs while incorporating global best practice, InterSystems introduced TrakCare as a service, a private cloud-hosted Electronic Medical Record, to help hospitals to benefit from the following:
- A turnkey Electronic Medical Record (EMR) solution that combines the administrative, clinical and revenue cycle management capabilities of InterSystems TrakCare®, the world’s most proven EMR system
- A flexible PPU model that allows healthcare providers to expand their businesses without facing the burden of a large upfront capital investment
- A focus on delivering quality patient care profitably, while entrusting InterSystems with their EMR landscape