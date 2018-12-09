Today, most private healthcare organisations are looking at adopting the latest healthcare IT systems. They know that this will help them to provide safer, faster, and more efficient healthcare services. However, this could require a massive upgrade of their existing IT infrastructure and may involve huge upfront capital expenditure and sizeable operating expenses. Investing in a cloud-hosted service mitigates the need to invest in IT infrastructure by providing access to hardware, computing resources, applications and services in a PPU fashion. This approach dramatically brings down the cost and simplifies the adoption and ongoing ownership of technology.