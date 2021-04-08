Left to right: Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Prof. Shai Efrati at the opening of Aviv Clinics in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Aviv Clinics, a pioneering medical science facility focused on enhancing and optimising brain and body performance, was inaugurated in Dubai on Wednesday

Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of Dubai Airports, inaugurated the clinic. The this clinic stands as an important example of successful collaboration between UAE and Israel, made possible by the Abrahams Accord agreement signed last year.

The clinic which signals a new era in health care and collaboration between UAE and Israel had top government officials from both countries. These include the newly appointed Consul General for Israel, Ilan Stzulman Starosta.

Leading UAE government officials who attended the event were Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO as well as Chairman of Dubai Chamber of International Commerce; Mohammed Al Muallem, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, DP World — UAE Region; and Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

Reverse age-related decline

Developed over more than a decade by world renowned physician Prof. Shai Efrati along with his research team at Sagol School of Neuroscience at Shamir Medical Centre in Israel, and the Aviv team, the Aviv Medical Programne is a transformative treatment scientifically proven to reverse physical and cognitive decline caused by the ageing process. Combining Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) with the latest neuroscience, physiology research and the most advanced diagnostic imaging technology, there is no other programme in the world using the unique protocol delivered by Aviv Clinics.

UAE- Israel representatives hail the opening

Prof Efrati said, “Redefining what is possible in human medical science has been a driver for our ongoing research, and one that has resulted in creating unique protocols that demonstrate cellular-level reversal of the key markers of ageing, Dubai is becoming a globally recognised centre for technological innovation in all sectors, including health care. It’s a market that is ready for the level of advanced medical science that Aviv Clinics provides.”

Marking a new era in advanced health care

Al Ketbi, hailed the clinic’s innovative capability: “The opening of Aviv Clinics in Dubai adds a new dimension to the advanced, world-class health care infrastructure in Dubai and the UAE. The adoption of innovative, smart technologies in health care delivery supports the UAE’s vision to become a global hub for cutting-edge innovation in healthcare”.

Highlighting the UAE’s vision 2021 to become a global hub for cutting-edge innovation in diverse sectors, including both curative and preventive health, Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai said: “Innovation is embedded in the DNA of the UAE, and has enabled Dubai to become a key location in global trade across all sectors, and attract some of the world’s most innovative and smart solutions. The opening today of a pioneering medical science facility that demonstrates the same approach is testament to the bold and ambitious environment Dubai’s vision has created.”

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, took pride in the fact that the clinic chose DMCC as its location. “DMCC is home to some of Dubai’s most innovative companies and individuals shaping the future of tomorrow. We are delighted that our JLT community has been selected as the setting for the world-class Aviv Clinics Dubai. Those searching for the future can find it in Dubai, and this is just one of the reasons why the emirate is the perfect location for the new era of health care innovation,” he said.

Setting the stage for many other UAE-Israel collaborations

Israeli Consul General in Dubai, Starosta said: “The strengthening of bilateral cooperation and investment in key areas that include food, security and medicine is now well underway. Aviv Clinics Dubai is an excellent demonstration of mutual success, and the increasingly important role innovation and advancement in health care plays in both societies. We are looking forward to many more future collaborations across sectors with the UAE.”