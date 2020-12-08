The Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy chambers that will be available at the Aviv Clinics Dubai. Image Credit:

Dubai: A pioneering medical programme proven to enhance and optimise brain and body performance, by reversing biological ageing, is set to be introduced in Dubai by Aviv Clinics early next year.

The first medical science clinic of its kind in the region and the second to be established anywhere in the world, the unique new facility in Dubai will offer a transformative medical programme backed by more than a decade of research and clinical trials, Dubai Media Office announced on Tuesday.

National Agenda

The establishment of the new facility reflects the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda, which includes the development of the world’s most advanced health care offerings, both curative and preventive. The launch of Aviv Clinics Dubai is also consistent with Dubai’s vision for the next 50 years, which seeks to make the city a centre for cutting-edge innovations in diverse sectors, including the medical field. With a focused strategy to attract advanced medical facilities, talent and technologies, Dubai is set to become a leading international health care hub.

Human performance

The development of Aviv Clinic’s medical programme was led by world renowned physician Prof. Shai Efrati and his team at the medical research institute Sagol School of Neuroscience at Shamir Medical Center in Israel. Leaders in research on age-related cognitive and functional decline and novel applications of hyperbaric medicine to maximise human performance, Prof. Efrati and his team most recently completed and published the first human clinical study in the world to show definitive reversal in the biology of ageing.

Clinical trial

The clinical trial, published in international peer-reviewed journal, Ageing, uses Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) protocols to demonstrate cellular-level reversal of the key markers of ageing. Not only did participants in the study show a significant increase in the length of their telomeres — a compound in chromosomes that stabilises our DNA during cell division and typically shortens as we age, but the accumulation of senescent cells — old malfunctioning cells that inhibit cell proliferation — was also significantly reduced. Both are key hallmarks of the ageing process, and cited as major risk factors for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

'Holy Grail'

“Since telomere shortening is considered the “Holy Grail” of the biology of ageing, many pharmacological and environmental interventions are being extensively explored in the hopes of enabling telomere elongation,” said Prof. Shai Efrati. “The significant improvement of telomere length shown during and after our unique HBOT protocols provides the scientific community with a new foundation for understanding that ageing can, indeed, be targeted and reversed at the basic cellular biological level.”