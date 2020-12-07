1 of 16
Workers unloading the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac, upon its arrival from Beijing at the Jakarta International Airport in Tangerang.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 16
Indonesia has received 1.2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac, as the world's fourth most populous nation struggles to get soaring case rates under control.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 16
The doses arrived in Jakarta late Sunday on a flight from Beijing, with another 1.8 million expected to be sent again next month. | Above: Officials spray disinfectant to COVID-19 vaccines from Sinovac as they arrive at PT Bio Farma (Persero) in the first shipment to Indonesia in Bandung, West Java province.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
4 of 16
Although Chinese regulators have yet to clear any of country's vaccines for mass distribution, they have approved some advanced candidates for emergency use.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 16
On Monday, Indonesia's COVID-19 response team chief Airlangga Hartarto said the first batch of doses will be examined by the food and drug agency, with plans to distribute them to medical workers and other high-risk groups.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 16
The country's top Muslim clerical body, the Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI), will also check the first consignment, officials said - to ensure it meets halal requirements in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 16
Late Sunday, President Joko Widodo welcomed the delivery. "We are grateful that the vaccine is now available and we can immediately prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak," he said.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
8 of 16
"(But) I have to reiterate, first, that all procedures must be followed properly to ensure public health and safety, and the efficacy of the vaccine," he added.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
9 of 16
In August, Indonesia launched human trials of the Sinovac-made jab, with around 1,600 volunteers taking part in the six-month study.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
10 of 16
The Indonesian government has paid some 637 billion rupiah ($45 million) for the three million Sinovac doses. Another 100,000 more are set to be delivered by another Chinese firm, CanSino.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
11 of 16
China has promised to make its vaccines available as a "global public good" as it seeks to counter global criticism for its early handling of the pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 16
"We expect that multilateral vaccines [from other countries] will also start to arrive gradually in 2021," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Monday.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 16
Indonesia has been in talks with other pharmaceutical firms, including UK-based AstraZeneca.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
14 of 16
The country is one of the Asian nations worst hit by the pandemic, with COVID-19 infections topping 575,000, and more than 17,000 deaths.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
15 of 16
However, the true scale of the crisis is widely believed to be much bigger, as the country has one of the world's lowest testing rates.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
16 of 16
An official checks on COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. as they arrive at PT Bio Farma (Persero) in the first shipment to Indonesia in Bandung, West Java province.
Image Credit: via REUTERS