1 of 15
According to North Rhine-Westphalia's state government, Germany's first residential building constructed by 3D printing or additive manufacturing technique is currently being built in Beckum.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 15
The head of a 3D printer applies the next layer of concrete to the walls of a house at the construction site in Beckum.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 15
Several layers of concrete applied by a 3D printer to built the walls of a house are seen at the construction site in Beckum.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 15
A man monitors with his laptop the head of the 3D printer which applies the next layer of concrete.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 15
A man works at the construction site of a house, where several layers of concrete have already been applied by a 3D printer, and the next printing stage is already underway, in Beckum.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 15
A man works in the future staircase at the construction site of a house built with a 3D printer in Beckum, western Germany.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 15
A man works at the construction site of a house, where several layers of concrete have already been applied by a 3D printer, and the next printing stage is already underway, in Beckum, western Germany.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 15
A man holds a laptop displaying a construction plan of a house built with a 3D printer in Beckum.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 15
A man holds a laptop displaying a construction plan of a house built with a 3D printer in Beckum.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 15
A man watches the head of the 3D printer which applies the next layer of concrete to the walls of a house at the construction site in Beckum.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 15
A man works at the construction site of a house, where several layers of concrete have already been applied by a 3D printer, and the next printing stage is already underway.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 15
A man watches the head of the 3D printer which applies the next layer of concrete to the walls of a house
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 15
An aerial view shows construction workers standing in the scaffolded construction site of a house.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 15
An aerial view shows construction workers standing in the scaffolded construction site of a house.
Image Credit: AFP
15 of 15
An aerial view shows construction workers standing in the scaffolded construction site of a house, where several layers of concrete have already been applied by a 3D printer.
Image Credit: AFP