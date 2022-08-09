Curious about the fancy foods I usually spurge on or the Netflix shows I currently binge watch?

And if you're curious about how fancy a meal I take pleasure in ordering just once a week - I change it up between a full English breakfast on one day, Fish and Chips on another. Other favourites include Chicken Cordon Bleu, Lasagne, and Filipino dishes like Adobo, Sisig and Pancit.



When it comes to the shows I watch on Netflix, I have a few shows that I keep rewatching, mainly because I can't handle the 'stress' of a new show. The usual shows that I can never seem to get enough of are Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Full House, Mr. Iglesias, Friends, Kim's Convenience, Somebody Feed Phil, Sam & Cat and The Ranch. I have to say that I've lately also been enjoying Manifest, Lucifer, Suits and The Good Doctor.