It’s the next step in personalised connected care. Thanks to GetWellNetwork, a healthcare solutions company that uses connectivity to engage patients, families and doctors, the patient room at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai Hills offers an inpatient experience that’s empowering. The network provides patients with information related to their diagnosis, the ability to message the doctor as well as updates on daily care, all attached to a modern entertainment system. If the patient wants to work from their hospital bed, there’s an option for that too. A host of technologies come together to make the system work. “The patient room of the future incorporates cloud computing, machine learning, artificial intelligence and the internet of things in the form of features such as telemedicine, interactive media, multicasting and asset tracking,” says Christian Schuhmacher, CEO of King’s College Hospital London — UAE.