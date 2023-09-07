Abu Dhabi: Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of M42, a global tech-enabled health care company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has been appointed Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s new Board of Directors.

The hospital served a record number of patients from the UAE and across the world, reporting a 20 per cent growth in international patient numbers in H1 2023 over H1 2022.

Part of M42’s network of global health care providers, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was established in 2015 as part of the Abu Dhabi government’s vision to build a world-class health care ecosystem. The 400-bed hospital is an extension of the world-renowned US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care. It addresses a range of complex and critical care requirements. Earlier this year, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi opened the Fatima bint Mubarak Center, a state-of-the-art facility providing cutting-edge, personalised care for cancer patients.

Impressive reputation

The newly appointed Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Chairman, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, said: “In under ten years, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has built an impressive reputation as the leading complex care facility in the region. This is testament to our partners at Cleveland Clinic and our world-class caregivers. Across the M42 network, we are bringing to life the government’s vision to provide world-class health care in Abu Dhabi.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has been instrumental in driving key initiatives related to education and research to upskill current and future talent and position the UAE as a knowledge hub.

Al Nowais continued: “M42, together with Cleveland Clinic, will continue to take the world-class facility in Abu Dhabi from strength to strength, ensuring even greater delivery of complex services to the sickest of the sick. The partnership is two-fold, we will integrate Cleveland Clinic’s high-quality care model across our network, while also working together to harness the M42’s innovative technologies, such as AI and genomic sequencing to deliver more precise, patient-centric, and preventive care.”

M42, is a first-of-its-kind integrated health care company, combining G42 Healthcare’s unique medical and data-centric technologies with Mubadala Health’s world-class provision of care. M42 owns a comprehensive global portfolio of health-tech and health care companies with more than 450 facilities in 24 countries. The company recently acquired Diaverum, the world’s third-largest dialysis provider.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a cornerstone of the M42 network, has earned a prestigious reputation for its world-class complex care, making it a preferred choice for patients across the globe.

Paitent-centric care

Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, CEO and President and Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair of Cleveland Clinic, said: “Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is now one of the most accomplished hospitals in Cleveland Clinic’s global health system. Our caregivers have set new standards for patient-centric care driven by research, education, and innovation. The recent H1 international patient results and rankings demonstrate Cleveland Clinic’s vision to be the best place to receive care, anywhere.”

Dr. Mihaljevic continued: “In varying roles, Hasan has been instrumental in the development of the clinic in Abu Dhabi since its inception. Together with Hasan and the M42 network, we are continuing our mission to provide compassionate, complex care to as many lives as possible. With our 100-year model of care and M42’s cutting-edge technology, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is well-positioned to continue leading into the future.”