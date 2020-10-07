Dubai: All expatriates in Dubai can get vaccinated for seasonal influenza at any of the Dubai Health Authorty (DHA)-run primaary health centres in the emirate for Dh50. The seasonal influenza vaccine is avalable free-of-charge for Emiratis, eldery residents above the age of 65, pregnant women, people of determination and children below the age of five years.
Launching the seasonal influenza awareness campaign to raise awareness across the community, Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Service, said that it was important for people to be vaccinated, moreso durng the current COVID-19 pandemic. especially those who are at a higher risk of developing influenza complications.
DHA is offering vaccinations on walk-in basis in three DHA Medical Fitness Centres in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Uptown Mirdif and City Walk (Smart Salem Centre) from Sunday to Thursday from 7am to 7.30pm
Timings
Dr Al Khaja said that Emiratis and residents can also call 800DHA (800342) to book an appointment to get vaccinated across a number of DHA Primary Healthcare Centres that include: Al Badaa, Al Lusaily, Al Mankhool, Al Safa, Nad Al Sheba, Zabeel, Mizhar and Twar primary health care centres. They are open Sunday to Thursday from 7.30am to 9.30pm.
Al Mamzar Health Centre, which caters to women and pregnant women only, is also open from 7.30am to 9.30pm. Al Barsha and Nad Al Hamr 24/7 centres will only offer vaccination services between 7.30am to 9.30pm. Contact 800DHA (800342) for further information on the locations and timings of DHA’s vaccination services.
Vaccination charges
Free for:
Emiratis
Elders above 65-years
Children under five-years
People of Determination
Pregnant women
Dh50 for:
Expats who are not from the above category