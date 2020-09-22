Dubai: In its ongoing efforts to implement stringent precautionary measures against coronavirus (COVID-19), the Dubai Economy (DED) has imposed fines on four retail outlets and warned 18 other commercial establishments in Dubai for flouting health guidelines.
DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department also continued inspecting open markets and shopping centres in the emirate, the DED said on Tuesday.
Out of the four stores that were given fines, three were penalised after their staff were found not wearing face masks while the fourth one did not follow the physical distancing guidelines.
DED added that the 18 other commercial establishments were warned for not placing physical distancing stickers at their shops.
Meanwhile, a total of 691 shops and commercial establishments were found fully compliant with precautionary measures during inspections conducted by the DED on Monday.
DED underlined public health is a top priority. It warned businesses that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures.
Anyone can report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.