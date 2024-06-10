As one of the world’s leading hospitals dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research, and education, The Royal Marsden will work with Dubai Health to establish a model of excellence in comprehensive cancer care at HBRCH. Their expertise will be leveraged across several key areas, including developing specialist, evidence-based models of care, early diagnosis and treatment pathways that guide patients through every step of their journey.

The HBRCH programme of care will span from early detection to treatment, recovery, and post-treatment support. A key focus of this partnership will be building a world-class, specialised team of cancer care professionals. This will involve creating a robust workforce plan, developing advanced training programmes, and fostering a culture of continuous learning. Additionally, the partnership will seek to establish a cancer research programme, fostering a culture of discovering transformative advancements in cancer care.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors and Member of Dubai Health Board of Directors, said, “We are honoured to join forces with The Royal Marsden, a global leader in cancer research and treatment. Their renowned expertise and approach to care perfectly complement the care, learning, discovery, and giving missions of our integrated academic health system. Through this partnership, we are honouring the collective generosity of our esteemed donors whose unwavering support to Al Jalila Foundation is fulfilling our vision for the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital to become a beacon of hope for patients and families facing a cancer diagnosis. It propels us closer to achieving the Dubai Social Agenda 33 goal of delivering a world-class healthcare system of the highest efficiency and quality.”