This makes DHA, the first health institution in the Middle East and the Eastern Europe to use this advanced technology for patients with kidney failure.

Last week, Rashid Hospital succeeded in performing the first operation using this technology on a 20-year-old patient who was suffering from kidney failure and urgently needed to start the dialysis process.

Non invasive dialysis

Doctors at the Vascular Surgery Department at Rashid Hospital were able to deploy this technology and prepare the patient for haemodialysis through the catheter and without the need for surgery. Elaborating on the process, Dr Deena Al Qudra, Head of the Vascular Surgery Department at Rashid Hospital and head of the medical team said that the patient had been suffering from kidney failure for many years. ‘the patient, visited Rashid Hospital and the necessary tests were performed for him before he was transferred to the one-day operations department to perform this procedure, which took 34 minutes under local anaesthesia. The procedure was a success and the patient left the hospital within one hour.”

Dr Al Qudra added that usually dialysis patients need several follow-ups before starting the dialysis process.

Cost-effective

She pointed out that conducting such type of operations at the DHA will open the way for patients to benefit from this service, which will save them high financial costs and hospital stays as compared to the traditional surgery. It will also contribute to saving the doctor’s time and effort and provide an opportunity to serve many patients.