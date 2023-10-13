Dubai: An official report issued by Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has revealed that DHA’s digital health insurance portal currently serves more than 4 million people. During the first six months of 2023, DHA processed around 20 million insurance claims, averaging 109,000 claims daily.

Additionally, the number of electronically approved medical prescriptions reached around 9 million between January and June 2023.

In 2022, Dubai hosted over 674,000 health tourists, generating nearly Dh1 billion in revenue, the report also shows.

DHA stated on the X micro-blogging platform that the report highlights the extent of the digital transformation implemented by the authority in its services. Currently, there are 77 smart services currently benefiting 847,000 customers.

Also, the number of medical consultations conducted via telemedicine platforms reached around 293,000 in 2022. This marks a 23 per cent increase compared to 2021, when the number of consultations amounted to 237,000.

Meanwhile, the satisfaction rate of both customers and service providers reached an impressive 96 per cent.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, director-general of Dubai Health Authority, said: “DHA recognises the value and importance of achieving advanced rankings on the global competitiveness scale in the healthcare sector. It spares no effort to develop the sector according to the highest standards, with the goal of making Dubai the preferred destination of choice for people seeking healthcare from both inside and outside the country.”

He highlighted the Authority’s keenness to building partnerships with relevant institutions and stakeholders, both locally and internationally, noting that “DHA prioritises the strategic goals of the Dubai Government and the aspirations of the emirate to achieve a better future for the community and ensure their well-being”.

Smart services

DHA’s smart services across its platforms encompass health tourism, health insurance, medical committee services, overseas treatment services, health offices, public health services, administrative support, health regulation services, medical education and research services.

Dubai Health Authority Image Credit: Supplied

The Authority provides 10 administrative and support services including medical auditing for ‘special parking permits for People of Determination’ in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority, besides the issuance of birth certificates, as well as health regulation services.

Healthcare regulation alone accounts for 30 services, which range from submitting requests for adding new facilities at healthcare establishments to initiating name changes for health facilities.

In line with the Dubai Government’s digital transformation strategy, DHA has transformed all licensing services for healthcare professionals and facilities into automated services through the ‘Sheryan’ licensing system.

Additionally, DHA launched the Dubai Health Experience (DXH) membership service, which aims to position Dubai as a leading destination for medical tourism by providing a wide range of medical specialties and high-quality healthcare services to a growing number of people from overseas seeking out treatment and care in the emirate.

Insurance claims

The DHA’s digital health insurance portal currently serves more than 4 million people. During the first six months of 2023, DHA processed around 20 million insurance claims, averaging 109,000 claims daily. Additionally, the number of electronically approved medical prescriptions reached around 9 million between January and June 2023.

Medical Education and Research

In the context of medical education and research too, DHA provides a range of distinguished services including a wide array of educational programmes, residency opportunities, and specialised medical trainings across various disciplines. Additionally, such services open up avenues to continuous professional development, research consultancy, scientific conferences, and extensive training opportunities. At least 60,000 healthcare professionals have benefited from medical education and research services in Dubai to date.

Virtual care

In line with the DHA’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in healthcare delivery, it has introduced telemedicine, or virtual healthcare services, adhering to the most rigorous standards and clinical guidelines for remote care. Since the beginning of 2023, a total 129 healthcare facilities are offering telemedicine services. The number of remote medical consultations in 2022 reached approximately 293,000, an increase of 23 per cent compared to the 237,000 consultations in 2021, with satisfaction rates among patients and providers put at 92 per cent and 96 per cent respectively.

Customer satisfaction