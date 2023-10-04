Dubai: Dubai will now be better equipped than ever to proactively address public health challenges taking into account climate and meteorological factors, thanks to a new pact that will see the sharing of crucial weather-related data to support public health initiatives and decision-making.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Tuesday said it recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) to bolster its public health protection systems and proactive preventive tools.

The MoU focuses on fostering cooperation and partnership between the two entities in the fields of research and studies, as well as the exchange of expertise, data, and innovative ideas that enable the Authority to enhance community health security.

The MoU was signed by Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, director general of the DHA and Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, director general of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and president of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) in the presence of officials and experts from both sides.

It aims to synergise the efforts of both the DHA and NCM, particularly in enhancing specialised scientific research and conducting studies that address shared objectives and interests.

The MoU will also facilitate providing the DHA with necessary data and information derived from the NMC, specifically related to climate change and seasonal variations, to utilise the information to develop preventive plans, awareness campaigns, and other matters pertaining to public health.

Proactive preventive plans

Following the signing ceremony, Al Ketbi stated that the collaboration with the NCM directly serves the community and opens up new avenues for DHA to develop and implement proactive preventive plans, especially those linked to climate factors, changes, weather fluctuations, and their potential impact on public health.

Al Ketbi emphasised that the NCM possesses exceptional expertise and capabilities that can greatly contribute to conducting more specialised studies and research supporting the preventive and healthcare systems of the Authority.

He further affirmed his confidence that the cooperation between the DHA and the NCM will yield fruitful outcomes in the near future.

Dr Al Mandous, meanwhile, expressed his happiness and interest in collaborating with the DHA in the field of public health and prevention.