The trip was made to explore collaboration opportunities with Indian healthcare providers

H.E. Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA, inaugurates two specialty departments at SSNMC hospital. He was accompanied by (from left) Dr Mona Tahlak, CEO of Latifa Hospital; Dr Maryam Al Rayssi, CEO of Dubai Hospital; Dr B.R. Shetty, Chairman, BRS Ventures Image Credit: Supplied

A high-level delegation from the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) headed by His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA, concluded its official tour to India last week, where they visited several esteemed healthcare hospitals and institutions in Kerala, Bengaluru and Mumbai to explore opportunities to collaborate in the healthcare sector.

The areas of discussions included medical research, cancer care, cardiology, organ transplant, health innovation, mental health services and geriatric services.

Commenting on the visit, Al Qutami said that in line with the vision of the leadership of Dubai, the authority aims to collaborate with leading institutions in the world in the health sector to provide high-quality care to its patients and visitors.

“This visit helps foster new partnerships with leading healthcare organisations and we are keen to share experiences and expertise with the aim to further bolster the health sector in Dubai and provide world-class patient-centred care.”

The delegation began its visit in Kerala. They met with doctors from the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre.

Al Qutami was received by Dr Rajesh Pai, Medical Superintendent; Dr Vishal Marwaha, Principal, Amrita Medical College; and Dr Sudheer O.V., Head of Gastrointestinal, Hepatobiliary and Transplant Surgeries.

The two sides discussed collaboration and knowledge transfer. The hospital provided an overview of its services, particularly in the field of specific expertise such as robotic donor hepatectomy for liver transplants and organ transplant surgeries for hand, pancreas, heart, liver and kidney.

Medical research and education

They also discussed collaboration opportunities in the field of medical research and medical education.

The delegation also visited Aster Medcity in Kochi. Al Qutami was received by Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Dr Moopen said, “We started our journey in the UAE three decades ago and it is with great pride that we welcome His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami to our highly specialised facility in India. Inspired by the UAE and its leaders, we continuously work towards pushing the boundaries of excellence in healthcare and setting global benchmarks in the field of medicine and patient care across all our facilities. We look forward to working towards achieving the nation’s vision, together.”

The delegation also visited the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM). Al Qutami was received by Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO of KSUM.

The two sides discussed collaboration opportunities in cancer research, innovation and joint incubation and acceleration programmes to promote start-ups in healthcare.

Al Qutami and the delegation also met with Dr Sarita R.L., Director of Health Services, Dr Remla Buvi, Director of Medical Education and their team of senior officials during the visit.

The two sides discussed collaboration opportunities and knowledge transfer.

Al Qutami and the DHA delegation also visited VPS Lakeshore Hospital and Research Centre in Kerala. Al Qutami was received by Dr Shajir Gaffar, Group Director, VPS Healthcare, and S.K. Abdulla, CEO of VPS Lakeshore.

The two sides discussed collaboration opportunities in the field of liver care, hepatology and liver transplant and gastroenterology. They also discussed collaboration in the field of complex surgeries.

The delegation also met with Harish Manian, CEO of MGM Healthcare, and Dr Suresh Rao, Co-Director of the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support at MGM Healthcare.

In Bengaluru, during the delegation’s visit to the BR Life SSNMC Hospital at Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Al Qutami inaugurated the two latest super specialty departments of Multiorgan Transplant Sciences and Andrology and Reproductive Sciences at the hospital during his visit.

The delegation was received by Dr B.R. Shetty, Chairman, BRS Ventures; Binay Shetty, Vice-Chairman and Group CEO, BRS Ventures; and Col. Hemraj Singh Parmar, Group CEO, BR Life at the BR Life SSNMC Superspecialty Hospital

The delegation was provided an overview of the super speciality services in the hospital including Cardiac Sciences, Neuro Sciences, Ortho Sciences, GI Sciences and Oncosciences.

Exploring collaborations

Dr Shetty said, “This visit from DHA to explore a collaborative medical exchange programme is a proud moment for all of us at BR Life. We are keen to enhance healthcare collaboration between India and UAE.

“With highly skilled doctors and clinical expertise, we look forward to a long-standing relationship with Dubai Health Authority wherein we work closely with each other to create a unique value proposition.”

DHA also signed a general cooperation MoU with VPS Healthcare.

The agreement was signed by Al Qutami and Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare.

They also visited Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru and the Philips Innovation Centre.