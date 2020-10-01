Dubai: Dubai Economy (DED) has imposed fines on 17 business establishments, including a grocery and a pharmacy ,in its latest round of inspections. Fifteen shops were also given stern warning for not adhering to coronavirus (COVID-19) precautionary measures, the DED announced on Thursday. The violations were spotted in various establishments dealing in retail, general trade, customer service, textile and fabric, perfumes, pharmacy, grocery, shipping, and computer equipment, across shopping centres and in Al Muraqqabat, Al Daghaya, and Al Ras. Some shops were warned for not placing physical distancing stickers but no shop was ordered closed.
DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector has continued with its daily monitoring and reported 663 businesses were compliant with the government’s health and safety protocols.
The DED earlier announced any customer not complying with COVID-19 precautionary measures can be denied entry to any shops or commercial establishments in Dubai. “Health as well as safety of the public is a top priority and everyone is responsible to protect it,” the DED underlined.
Report violations
The DED has repeatedly called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The DED also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.