Dh199 service allows you to obtain a certificate 24-48 hours before flight

A medic holds a coronavirus test swab Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Dubai residents flying out can now have their COVID-19 test done as home as part of the home check-in service and obtain a medical certificate 24-48 hours before the flight.

DNATA, the baggage technology and logistic firm, has introduced the ‘DUBZ’ home testing check in service in partnership with Mediclinic Middle East.

Customers who book the test are visited by a team of medical professionals who perform a swab test on passengers ahead of home check-in.

Samples are tested at a medical laboratory and results are shared digitally.

Those who test negative get a medical certificate.

During home check-in DUBZ agents check in travellers, print boarding passes, weigh and tag luggage and ensure it is delivered to the airport and loaded onto the aircraft.

All baggage is treated with disinfectant to remove any germs and provide protection from microbes for up to 72 hours.

At the airport, DUBZ customers are met by marhaba’s meet and greet agents who fast-track them through immigration. Each marhaba agent wears gloves and a mask, and abides by social distancing guidelines while assisting passengers at the airport.

Omar Abou Faraj, CEO and Co-Founder of DUBZ, said, “We are delighted to join forces with Mediclinic Middle East to offer another innovative service to Dubai travellers. Our partnership underlines our commitment to ensuring a safe, hassle-free travel experience for customers. We continue to work hard to deliver innovative solutions that make a difference.”

David Hadley, CEO Mediclinic Middle East, said, “Mediclinic is delighted to partner with DUBZ on this new initiative which will enable people to start travelling safely, with peace of mind that they are healthy, and that they have undergone testing with the minimum amount of contact before their flight. Our dedicated Covid-19 testing laboratories also mean that results are available quickly and accurately.”