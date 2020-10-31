Dubai: Beware people, do not fall for fake claims and recommendations on various online channels about COVID-19 cure and treatments, alerted the UAE health ministry on Saturday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) denied the rumors on social media about adopting a treatment method for those who develop COVID-19 symptoms, which includes taking various vitamins once on daily or weekly basis, without contacting governmental health authorities.
MOHAP urged people who have COVID-19 symptoms to contact health authorities and ignore the rumors.
Obtain accurate information from the official website of the ministry and its official accounts on social media, MOHAP said.