Dubai: Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced that Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has donated Dh30 million to support Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital, the UAE’s first charity hospital aimed at helping needy cancer patients.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced plans to establish the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital in April this year.

In less than four months since the announcement of the hospital, Al Jalila Foundation has raised Dh330 million, towards the Dh750 million fundraising target, with major donations from philanthropists, government and non-government organisations, UAE businesses and corporates.

The 250-bed hospital, spread over an area of 50,000 square metres, will provide best-in-class outpatient, ambulatory and diagnostic services as well as inpatient and surgical services in a nurturing environment that features personalised patient care. It will be built in two phases with Phase 1 expected to open at the end of 2023 with 150 beds and the capacity to treat 30,000 patients a year.

‘Health, the cornerstone’

Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum

Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Health is the cornerstone of a nation’s longevity, economic development and sustainability and Al Jalila Foundation aims to build medical capacity to strengthen the UAE’s health system. The health and wellbeing of UAE citizens and residents is one of our top priorities and the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will become a leader in cancer-care, serving patients in need. We are grateful to Dewa and the philanthropic community for coming together to help make quality healthcare accessible to the most vulnerable in society.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and chief executive officer of Dewa, said: “Dewa supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to promote the values of goodness, giving and benevolence. We are pleased to support the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital in Dubai, the first-of-its-kind hospital in the UAE.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer

"This hospital commemorates the late Shaikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s legacy in humanitarian and charity projects in the development, urban, educational and medical sectors.”

‘Key contributor’

“Apart from providing electricity and water according to the highest availability, reliability and efficiency standards, Dewa also aims to be a key contributor towards developing the medical infrastructure of the country, enhancing the efficiency of the health ecosystem and responding to change and emergencies,” he added.

Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg

Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, member of the board of Trustees and chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation, commented: “Al Jalila Foundation works with its partners and donors to deliver innovative treatment, education and research programmes to support the UAE National Health Agenda to achieve a world-class health-care system. We are extremely grateful to Dewa for their continued generosity and for supporting the work we do to transform lives.”

‘Grateful to a long-term partner’

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama