How children benefit from from overall motor functioning interventions at DDY

Children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) typically develop and present symptoms as early as 2-3 years old. In addition to their behavioural, speech, sensory and social economical difficulties, many children will also experience difficulties in their motor performances. Children achieve early gross motor milestones such as sitting, crawling and walking independently within the expected timeframes, but the quality of their movements may be immature when compared with their peers. As a result, children with ASD may struggle to reach higher level of motor skills such as age-appropriate play skills, riding a bike, balancing and jumping.

Characteristics of children with ASD with motor difficulties

Children with ASDs have been found to display atypical movement patterns during locomotion - child’s ability to optimally time, sequence and execute a movement. They often encounter clumsiness, frequent falls, poor balance and coordination, walking while leaning on walls, lack of heel and toe walk pattern, reduced upper limb movement, limitation in joint range of motion and many more.

At The Doris Duan-Young Autism Center (DDY), children benefit from overall motor functioning interventions in order to identify their challenges and work on treatment goals to improve their motor difficulties.

DDY has well trained Physical Therapists (PT) who are movement experts that optimizes the quality of life through prescribed exercise, hands-on care, and parent education. They work with children with developmental delays to help them develop and maintain functional skills according to their age.

DDY’s PT program includes the following, but not limited to:

• Exercises and activities that improves muscle strength, posture, endurance, motor planning, balance and coordination

• Learning new physical skills

• Providing age-appropriate play skills

• Activities that will improve coordination and attention skills

• Therapies to minimize deformity

• Involving upper and lower bodies in physical activities

• Providing recommendations for orthotics and supportive devices/equipment that will enhance your child’s body alignment and awareness during functional or physical activities

• Encourage to participate in community based physical activity programs like social outings and community visits that will support their physical and endurance skills

The Doris Duan-Young Autism Center (DDY) is a one-stop solution for comprehensive autism care, bringing together clinical, therapeutic and social disciplines.

If you are a parent to a child who is in the same situation, you are more than welcome to inquire and visit in DDY to seek top-notch therapy assistance that your child needs.

