Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) is now administering Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine to children aged three to 17 years on a walk-in basis across a number of its health facilities, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The initiative follows the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)’s emergency approval on Monday of the vaccine for children in this younger age group.
Meanwhile, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be administered to children aged at least 12 years.
Sinopharm vaccine locations
Abu Dhabi city: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Seha Al Mushrif Children’s Speciality Centre, Al Mushrif Majlis, Al Bateen Majlis, Al Manhal Majlis
Al Ain: Al Kubaisi Hall at Al Ain Exhibition Centre, Seha Al Towayya Children’s Speciality Centre, Falaj Hazza Majlis
Al Dhafra: Ghayathi Hospital, Marfa Hospital, Delma Hospital, Liwa Hospital, Sila Hospital, Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre, Seha COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Al-Dhafra Association Hall