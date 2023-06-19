Dubai: Migraine is not just a headache, most migraineurs, people suffering from the neurological disease, would agree. However, are you aware that you could be a migraineur if your throbbing headache is coupled with mood swings, neck or shoulder stiffness and even depression?

This was the message that a UAE-based doctor conveyed at a virtual event on Monday organised by global pharmaceutical company Pfizer in view of the Migraine Awareness Month observed in June.

Dr Suhail Alrukn, Consultant Neurology at City Hospital, Mediclinic, UAE, said: “Migraine is not just a headache. It is a complex neurological condition characterised by severe pain, accompanied by symptoms like nausea and sensitivity to light and sound.”

Usually, identifying migraine involves recognising pulsating pain on one side of the head, worsened by physical activity. While typically unilateral (on one side of the head), Dr Alrukn said that the pulsating, throbbing headache can also occur bilaterally (on both sides).

Cluster of symptoms

Apart from the headache, patients may experience a cluster of symptoms including photophobia, phonophobia, mood changes, neck and shoulder stiffness, sugar cravings, and a fascinating phenomenon known as aura, he highlighted.

Aura, observed in 10 to 15 per cent of all migraine patients, presents as visual disturbances or even difficulties in speaking.

Nausea and recurrent vomiting, especially in women, are common symptoms experienced by migraine sufferers. Those experiencing photophobia related to migraine develop a sensitivity to light, prompting them to avoid devices like iPads, mobile phones, and TVs.

Additionally, sound sensitivity leads some patients with phono phobia to isolate themselves and withdraw from social interactions, contributing to the stigma surrounding migraines, said Dr Alrukn, adding that psychological effects such as depression can also occur as a result of these symptoms.

Causes and triggers

Migraines are not limited to adults only, as pediatric cases have also been observed. “Children as young as six or seven years old may complain of abdominal pain or exhibit confusion, often mistaken for other conditions. Furthermore, there is a strong genetic component to migraines, with the condition running in families.”

He said that triggers can vary, including sleep deprivation, skipping meals, inadequate hydration (especially in regions like the Middle East and GCC countries), hormonal changes, stress, and certain foods. “Seeking medical attention is crucial for accurate diagnosis and personalised treatment,” said Dr Alrukn.

Dr Walid Alesefir, consultant neurologist and headache specialist, assistant professor of Neurology, Saudi Arabia commented: “As a neurologist, I see daily the unmet needs of migraine patients. Migraine is a complex condition that requires comprehensive management and effective treatment. Raising awareness and addressing patients’ needs can greatly improve their quality of life. By providing optimal care and relief, we can make a significant impact on migraine patients’ well-being.”

Dr Mohamed Osama Abdelghany, chairman of the Egyptian Headache Chapter and professor of Neurology at Ain Shams University, Egypt, commented: “Raising awareness and ensuring early diagnosis are key in addressing migraine. With over one billion affected globally, understanding their prevalence is crucial. If you experience recurrent or severe migraine, it’s advisable to consult a neurologist for specialised care.”

Mohamed Fathy Soliman Gamaleldin, Internal Medicine MERA (Middle East Russia and Africa) Regional Medical Lead, Pfizer, added: “Migraine is a complex and debilitating condition that affects millions of lives. During the Migraine Awareness Month, we acknowledge the significance of driving meaningful change. By raising awareness, dispelling misconceptions, and reducing the stigma surrounding migraine, we strive to improve the lives of those impacted.”

Did you know?

Migraine impacts approximately one billion people worldwide and nearly one third of the Arab population. Despite being the second leading cause of years lived with disability worldwide according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the disease is still misunderstood, misdiagnosed, and stigmatised, the forum heard.

Migraine not only affects individuals but also impacts work productivity and absenteeism, leading to significant economic consequences for employers and society.