Mohammed bin Rashid visits Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohammed stated that the UAE continues to consolidate its status as a key hub for international travel, supported by a robust and reliable infrastructure and a dedicated team of national professionals who work tirelessly to maintain seamless operations.

Sheikh Mohammed commended ongoing efforts to enhance the UAE's leadership in various sectors, bolstered by its unique capabilities and strategic advantages, which position the country as a powerhouse for sustainable development. He emphasised the nation's strengths in the travel and tourism sector.

Sheikh Mohammed called for continued efforts to raise the UAE's global prominence and strengthen its development model centred on human welfare and happiness.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied on the visit by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE. Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the capabilities of one of the world's largest airports, which spans 742,000 square metres, with the capacity to handle up to 45 million passengers per year.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the advanced infrastructure and solutions in Zayed International Airport, which was renamed this year to pay tribute to the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, whose vision raised the UAE's stature and competitiveness on the global stage.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured the Zayed International Airport, including Etihad Airways' First-Class Lounge, and was briefed on how Terminal A, capable of handling 79 planes at once and 11,000 passengers per hour, has played an instrumental role in strengthening Abu Dhabi's status as a global aviation hub. His Highness praised the sustainability track record of the airport's state-of-the-art Terminal A, which delivers a seamless experience for passengers.