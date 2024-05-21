Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday welcomed a delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, which presented him with the PAM Global Humanitarian Personality Award.

This award was granted in recognition of his significant contributions to international humanitarian efforts over decades of dedicated service.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation to the delegation for selecting him as the Global Humanitarian Personality. He emphasised that the UAE's humanitarian approach has been a consistent policy since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This policy is rooted in the nation's belief in human solidarity and the importance of extending a helping hand to those in need, reflecting the UAE's fundamental humanitarian commitment.

Sheikh Mohamed stated that the UAE will continue to champion this humanitarian policy in collaboration with its global partners to alleviate suffering, particularly in disaster and crisis-stricken areas. He also highlighted the UAE's commitment to supporting development and combating diseases, thereby contributing to improving lives worldwide.

The delegation commended the humanitarian initiatives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both regionally and globally, acknowledging his significant influence in this field. They highlighted that his selection as the Global Humanitarian Personality was the result of his extensive and impactful humanitarian efforts, which have helped various regions around the world.

Delegation members also expressed their appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's recent announcement of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, which allocates Dh20 billion to humanitarian causes in the most vulnerable areas of the world. This initiative reflects Sheikh Mohamed's commitment to advancing humanitarian efforts, particularly in regions that require the most assistance.