Disinfection equipment has become a staple for all UAE residents who step out of their homes. Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: The public health centre in Abu Dhabi has confirmed that employees are not required to wear a face mask at work if they are able to maintain at least six feet, or two metres, of social distancing.

On Sunday morning, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre also pointed out that individuals who intend to remove their face mask should be working individually. The clarification was made on June 14, the same day that 100 per cent of Dubai government employees were permitted to return to their offices.

Public sector back to office

On June 14, employees in Dubai’s public sector went back to their offices, while all federal ministries, authorities and institutions operated by 30 per cent as of May 31.

The decision comes within the framework of enhancing the continuity of government work, the gradual return of employees and the provision of government services, in parallel with the implementation of the teleworking system for workers who have been excluded from the decision.

Shopping centres

As of June 3, shopping malls and private sector businesses in Dubai were allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity as instructed under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Meanwhile in Sharjah, all government offices return to work at 30 per cent capacity from Sunday.

However, no official decision has been made yet on when all workers of the private sector workers in the UAE will be allowed to return to offices.

Precautionary measures

According to the precautionary measures taken for returning employees, everyone should use a face masks, the use of hand sanitisers, maintain two metre distancing and passing thermal scanner checks upon entry. Certain groups remain exempt including pregnant women, people with special needs as well as those with chronic ailments and immune deficiencies, according to approved medical reports.