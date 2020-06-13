Dubai: Government offices in Dubai are preparing to return to work at 100 per cent capacity from tomorrow, Sunday June 14.
The decision was earlier announced on May 27 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, and follows the return of private sectors and malls at 100 per cent from June 3.
Government offices in Sharjah will return to work at 30 per cent capacity from Sunday.
All precautionary measures will be taken, including use of face masks, two metre distancing and thermal scanner checks upon entry.
Certain groups remain exempt including pregnant women, people with special needs as well as those with chronic ailments and immune deficiencies, according to approved medical reports.
Employees over 60 and female employees with school going children in the ninth grade or below are also exempted until the end of the academic year.