Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Friday reported 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths and 1,506 new recoveries.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new coronavirus cases were revealed after conducting 290,542 PCR tests across the country as part of its plans to expand the scope of tests.
This brings the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 647,182 and fatality tally to 1,853, while the overall recoveries have now touched 625,332.
The ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the patients a swift recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.