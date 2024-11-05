Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Energy, an Abu Dhabi-headquartered international energy company, and Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), an Indonesia-based electric power distribution company, announced Tuesday that they have signed an MoU to explore potential strategic collaboration in gas utilization and infrastructure development.

The companies said in a statement that the agreement will assess power generation opportunities from the South Andaman blocks operated by Mubadala Energy, located in the offshore northern part of North Sumatra, Indonesia.

It follows the recently announced gas discoveries at the Layaran and Tangkulo fields in South Andaman, which amount to over 8 TCF of gas in place.

“This collaboration initiative aims to harness the full potential of the region's natural gas resources to meet growing energy demand while fostering infrastructure growth that benefits both businesses and local communities,” the companies added.

Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Energy said, “This is an important step forward in realizing our shared vision of sustainable energy development. We believe that by working together, we can unlock the full potential of the South Andaman block, bringing significant value to both companies and the region.”

It also establishes a framework for the companies to conduct a joint study examining the opportunities to develop natural gas resources for power generation. It also sets out the parameters for examining the infrastructure enhancements needed to support gas processing, transportation, and local economic growth in support of Indonesia’s energy security and energy transition goals.